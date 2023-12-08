Business Vietnam introduces garment and textile products in India The Vietnam Trade Office in India arranged a pavilion to introduce Vietnam's textile and garment products at Intex South Asia, an international textile sourcing show opened in New Delhi on December 7.

Business Opportunities and challenges for Vietnam's automobile industry The development strategy for Vietnam’s automobile industry to 2035, approved by the Prime Minister on July 16, 2014, identified this industry as an important driver of national industrialisation and modernisation that needs to be facilitated by stable, consistent, and long-term policies.

Business Belarusian Prime Minister visits Hung Yen Hung Yen always encourages and creates favourable conditions for Belarusian investors to explore opportunities and invest in the province in accordance with Vietnam's laws and international practices, Secretary of the provincial Party Commitee Nguyen Huu Nghia said at a working session with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on December 7.

Business Manufacturers in overdrive to cater to year-end consumption The General Statistics Office (GSO) reported optimistic signals in industrial production, attributing the positive trend to businesses securing orders and gearing up for year-end consumer demand.