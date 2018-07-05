Deputy Defence Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang (R) presents a gift to Admiral Um Hyun-seong, Chief of the Naval Operations of the RoK (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have enjoyed effective defence cooperation over the years, said the Deputy Defence Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang.

Giang, who is also Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, made the statement in Hanoi on July 5 while receiving Admiral Um Hyun-seong, Chief of the Naval Operations of the RoK, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Deputy Defence Minister Giang also noted that the partnership between the two countries’ navies has greatly contributed to the friendship of Vietnam and the RoK.

In response, Admiral Um Hyun-seong expressed his delight in learning more about the country and the Vietnam People’s Army.

Earlier, in talks between the Vietnam People’s Navy Commander and the RoK Admiral, the two sides evaluated the results of their bilateral cooperation and discussed collaboration for the two navies in the time to come. -VNA