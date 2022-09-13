Vietnam, RoK striving to enhance tourism cooperation
Ha Long Bay - a famous tourist attraction of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Visitors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) make up the largest proportion among the top 10 tourism markets to Vietnam, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) announced that since 2019, around 4.29 million Korean tourists have visited Vietnam, and the country has also welcomed 550,000 holiday-makers from the Southeast Asian nation.
In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam served about 200,000 travellers from the RoK, while around 80,000 Vietnamese visited the East Asian country.
At present, both sides are stepping up communications to popularise their tourist attractions to each other’s travel lovers.
This month, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism is planning to organise a programme to promote the country's industry in the RoK.
Meanwhile, the KTO has organised a wide range of special activities, including “Travel to Korea Begins Again” - a programme held at its bustling Incheon Airport in June and July to welcome foreign tourists back to the country; a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) roadshow programme in late June to connect travel agencies of both countries to promote MICE tourism; “Hi Korea” - a tourism campaign on Tik Tok to inspire young Vietnamese people to visit the RoK; and “Korea Days in Hanoi” - an event to be held in November on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
KTO Chief Representative in Vietnam Lee Jae-hoon said the organisation always exerts efforts to provide to Vietnamese tourists great trips to the RoK, adding that its programmes will help visitors feel welcomed and choose the RoK as their first destination after the pandemic.
The Korean tourism sector will always work hard to improve and turn the country into a favourite destination among the Vietnamese travellers, he added.
Located in the heart of Southeast Asia and home to a rich culture, diverse natural landscapes, delicious cuisine, and friendly local people, Vietnam has been a rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travelers, and routinely receiving praise from leading global travel magazines, including its attraction to Korean travelers.
While the Republic of Korea has resumed the issuance of short-term travel visa, Korean travelers can enjoy visa exemption for a stay of up to 15 days in Vietnam. International visitors are not required for COVID-19 tests or health declaration upon their arrival in Vietnam.
A Vietjet aircraft (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)To better serve the travel demand between the two countries, in July, budget carrier Vietjet Air launched direct routes linking Vietnam’s Hanoi, Nha Trang, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City to Busan – which is a beautiful port city in the south of the RoK and well-known for its beaches, temples and the unique colored Gamcheon culture village, romantic Haeundae Dalmaji Hill, Haedong Yonggungsa temple among other hidden gems.
“The new routes between Busan and Vietnam’s top four destinations emphasise Vietjet’s readiness, as the largest carrier operating between the two countries in terms of flight capacity, to meet rising regional travel demand in the coming time. Vietjet is committed to offering more flight options with the most affordable fares to bring passengers to their favourite destinations,” said Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son.
Along with the four direct routes to Busan, Vietjet currently operates six routes from Vienam’s top destinations namely Ho Chi Minh City/ Hanoi/ Da Nang/ Phu Quoc/ Nha Trang /Hai Phong to the RoK's capital city of Seoul with 1- 2 return flights on a daily basis and will increase their flight frequencies in the coming time.
In late June, Korean Air - the RoK’s biggest airline - reopened its direct air route from Incheon to the central city of Da Nang./.