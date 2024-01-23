Politics Vietnam, Uzbekistan fortify collaboration President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 22 for a delegation of officials from Uzbekistan.

Politics Vietnamese, Romanian PMs inform outcomes of talks at press conference Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Romanian counterpart Ion-Marcel Ciolacu held a joint press conference to announce the outcomes of their talks in Bucharest on January 22.

Politics Vietnamese, Romanian PMs hold talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Romanian counterpart Ion Marcel Ciolacu held talks in Bucharest on January 22, following the welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese guest earlier the same day.

Politics Binh Duong expands cooperation with RoK city The southern province of Binh Duong wants to develop the friendship and cooperation with Siheung city of the Republic of Korea’s Gyeonggi province so as to bolster socio-economic development in each locality, contributing to national and regional prosperity, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh said on January 22.