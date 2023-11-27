Vietnam - Romania Friendship Association contributes to bilateral ties
The Vietnam - Romania Friendship Association (VRFA) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations met in Hanoi on November 26 to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the Great Union Day of Romania (December 1, 1918).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a basket of flowers to the meeting.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a basket of flowers to the meeting.
In his remarks, VRFA President Ho Quang Loi highlighted achievements Romanians have recorded in national construction and development amid a host of challenges due to geopolitical turmoil.
Romania was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1950, he said, noting that over the past years, bilateral friendship and comprehensive cooperation has been expanded and deepened in different fields, from politics and diplomacy, to trade, agriculture, industry, labour, tourism, and education and training.
Loi emphasised the friendship and collaboration between the two countries’ localities, which has been enhanced as reflected in the establishment of the twinning relations between some cities and provinces, and diverse people-to-people exchange activities.
He used the occasion to review the operations of the association since its inception in 1991, and expressed his belief that the Vietnam-Romania relationship will growth further in the time ahead.
Sharing Loi’s views on the bilateral ties, Romanian Ambassador Cristina Romila said various seminars, conferences, and exhibitions have been held to promote economic cooperation.
Romania has provided training for more than 4,000 Vietnamese students, she said, adding that over the past two years, 10 Romanian universities have come to Vietnam for recruitment.
Regarding the two-way trade, the diplomat said during the 2019-2022 period, it rose to 425 million USD from 216 million USD, and the value is expected to further increase as ample room remains for the collaboration.
She suggested the two sides expand cooperation in such areas as agriculture, seafood, leather and footwear, and training in strategic spheres like construction, agriculture and health care.
On this occasion, the association honoured individuals and collectives for their active contributions to its operation as well as the Vietnam-Romania relationship./.
