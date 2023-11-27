Politics President’s Japan visit to help develop multifaceted cooperation: official The official visit to Japan from November 27-30 by President Vo Van Thuong will help lift the bilateral ties to a new height through promoting more substantive and effective cooperation in all fields, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics New chapter in Vietnam-Japan ties to be opened up President Vo Van Thuong has arrived in Tokyo to start an official visit to Japan from November 27 – 30 at the invitation of the Japanese State. The visit is expected to further boost the sound relations between the two countries.

Politics Vice President meets representatives of Vietnamese community in Norway Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Norway on November 24 evening (local time) as part of her official visit to the European nation.