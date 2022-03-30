Vietnam, Russia boost collaboration in legal affairs
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi received a delegation from the Association of Lawyers of Russia led by its Chairman Sergey Stepashin on March 29.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (R) receives Chairman of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Sergey Stepashin. (Photo: VNA)
Khoi spoke highly of the cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in general, and their associations of lawyers in particular, including collaboration prospects in lawyer training.
He expressed his hope that the associations will continue boosting cooperation, and stepping up experience sharing and delegation exchanges.
Sergey Stepashin proposed organising visits, and joint events, seminars and talks on international law issues.
They agreed to try promoting exchanges and cooperation between the two sides’ law training institutions, and implement cooperation directions in accordance with the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed between the Vietnam Lawyers’ Association and the Association of Lawyers of Russia.
The two associations established their cooperative relationship in 2011, becoming each other's first foreign partner. Since then, they have actively cooperated bilaterally and supported each other at multilateral forums.