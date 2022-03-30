Politics National database to serve asset and income management to be developed Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on March 28 signed Decision No. 390/QD-TTg approving a project to build a national database on asset and income, aiming to promote digitalisation and modernisation in the management of assets and incomes.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao news agencies intensify cooperation The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Lao News Agency (KPL) held talks via videoconference on March 29 to review outcomes of their cooperation during 2016 - 2020 and discuss plans for this year and beyond.

Politics Ba Ria – Vung Tau, US city expand cooperation The southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s Phu My township signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with Monterey Park city in the US’s California state at a virtual ceremony on March 29.