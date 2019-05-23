Prime Ministers Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Dmitry Medvedev at the joint press conference following their talks in Moscow on May 22 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev co-chaired a joint press conference following their talks in Moscow on May 22, noting that they agreed to continue diversifying cooperative relations, especially in economy, trade and new spheres.According to PM Medvedev, the two sides discussed many measures to promote cooperation, especially in the fields of economy, trade and investment. They expressed their delight at the trade partnership that has been growing strongly, dynamically and stably over the past years.In the time ahead, the two countries will step up cooperative ties in energy and industrial production and create favourable conditions for oil and gas collaboration between Gazprom and the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam). They will also boost cooperation in food production.PM Medvedev spoke highly of operations of the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre, which has greatly contributed to bilateral relations. The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in space science, he noted.The Russia leader also highlighted traditional connections between Vietnam and Russia, adding that more than 600,000 tourists from his country have visited the Southeast Asian nation, and over 50,000 Vietnamese have studied and done research in Russia to date.For his part, PM Phuc, who is on an official visit to Russia from May 20-23, expressed his special sentiments towards Russia and its people, hailing the strong and positive changes in all aspects of the country.He affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of treasuring the profound trust and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia. He also asserted the determination to develop bilateral relations in a result-oriented and sustainable manner in all fields, thus benefiting both nations.Informing about the talks, the Vietnamese PM said the two sides agreed to strengthen efforts to maintain peace and stability, ensure security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation for cooperation and development, and peacefully resolve disputes in Asia-Pacific, including the East Sea.Vietnam highly values and hopes that Russia would continue active contributions to the maintenance of regional and global peace, security and stability, PM Phuc said at the press conference.Afterwards, the two PMs witnessed the signing of 14 cooperation documents between ministries, sectors, localities and businesses of Vietnam and Russia.Also on May 22, PM Phuc attended a ceremony marking the inaugural operation of the Vietnamese-invested T&T Russia Co. Ltd in Moscow.Through this subsidiary, Vietnam’s T&T Group aims to research Russia’s advanced technologies in agriculture, industry, healthcare and services to apply in Vietnam, while partnering with major local firms to implement projects in the fields of Russia’s strength like clean energy, industry, healthcare and agriculture.It looks to boost the export of Vietnam’s agricultural products such as tra and basa fish, shrimps, vegetables, fruits, pepper and cashew nuts, along with electronic devices and consumer goods, to Russia. The group will also seek high-quality products of Russia, including frozen poultry meat, dairy products, nutritional supplements and industrial products, to distribute in Vietnam through its supermarkets.Earlier, the T&T Group had been licensed to invest 25 million USD in Russia.-VNA