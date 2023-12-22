Vietnamese trade representative in Russia Nguyen Hong Thanh speaks highly of the cooperation prospects between Vietnam and Russia’s Primorye territory. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese trade representative in Russia Nguyen Hong Thanh spoke highly of the cooperation prospects between Vietnam and Russia’s Primorye territory, while attending the first Primorye international industry and investment forum in Vladivostok city on December 20-21.



Potential areas for collaboration include ship building and repair, bidding to build civil and industrial works, and supply of clothing, footwear, household appliances, and processed food which are of Vietnam’s strengths, he stressed, adding they will meet the demand of the Russian Far East and beyond.



According to Thanh, trade revenue between Vietnam and the Russian Far East is estimated at 257 million USD in 2023, 65% of which is contributed by Primorye region where Nakhodka and Vladivostok seaports are located.



The construction of a milk processing plant of Vietnam's TH Group will begin in the Mikhailovsky priority development area, Primorye territory, in the end of 2024 spring, he said, highlighting the Vietnamese trade office in the Russian Far East is looking for Vietnamese investors to build an inland container depot in Vladivostok city.



At the forum, which draw the participation of more than 1,000 businessmen and representatives from China, India, and Vietnam, First Deputy Minister for the Development of Far East and Arctic Development Gadzhimagomed Guseinov said that investors in the Advanced Special Economic Zone (ASEZ) and the Free Port of Vladivostok have landed nearly 640 billion RUB (6.95 billion USD) in Primorye territory.



The Russian Far East is developing freight transport systems and many new logistics and transport hubs, he added./.