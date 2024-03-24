Vietnam saves 428,000 kwh of electricity during Earth Hour 2024
Vietnam saved a total of 428,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to approximately 858.9 million VND (34,675 USD) by switching off the light for one hour on March 23 in response to the Earth Hour 2024, the National Load Dispatch Centre (EVNNLDC) has revealed.
The campaign, jointly organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, attracted the attention and participation of all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide. Vietnam has so far participated in the campaign for 16 consecutive years.
This year, the campaign took place with a message of saving electricity as a habit, urging the community to practice energy conservation and environmental protection not just for one hour but throughout the entire year.
After 16 years, the Earth Hour has become a significant activity in March, playing a crucial role in transforming individual awareness into concrete actions./.