Vietnam ese men football team secures the 94th place in FIFA’s world latest rankings (Photo:vff.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese men football team secured the 94th place in FIFA’s world latest rankings, 15th in Asia, and first in Southeast Asia.

In Asia, Japan topped the continent at the 18th place in the world, followed by the Republic of Korea (24th), Australia (27th), Saudi Arabia (57th). China jumped one place, ranking 79th.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam topped the ranking, followed by Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei, and Timor Leste.

Argentina, the World Cup champion, topped the ranking of the world, followed by France and Brazil.

Vietnamese football team (white) in a match against the Republic of Korean team (Photo:vff.org.vn)

According to FIFA, 165 international matches were held in October 2023. Lithuania was the team which saw the biggest progress with a jump of nine places. Meanwhile, Croatia lost the most point, down 35.95 points.

The next FIFA’s ranking will be released on November 30./.