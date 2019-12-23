Culture - Sports Hanoi Spring Fair 2020 to highlight vegetarian food The 2020 Spring Fair, themed “A vegan Tet (Lunar New Year Festival)”, will be held for the first time at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from January 13-19, 2020.

Culture - Sports Da Lat Flower Festival officially kicks off The 8th Da Lat Flower Festival 2019 officially opened on December 20 evening, with thousands of visitors descending on the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong for the event.