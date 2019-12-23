Vietnam secures berth at Vovinam world championships
Vietnam won the throne at the sixth World Vovinam Championships, which took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on December 16-22, with 18 gold, nine silver, and one bronze medals.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnam won the throne at the sixth World Vovinam Championships, which took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on December 16-22, with 18 gold, nine silver, and one bronze medals.
One of the best Vietnamese athletes was Tran Anh Tuan with the third gold medal at the 54kg category.
Host Cambodia surpassed Algeria to rise to the second place, after Vietnam.
This year’s event attracted nearly 400 martial artists from 24 countries and territories.
Close to 2.5 million people are practising Vovinam across over 70 nations worldwide./.
One of the best Vietnamese athletes was Tran Anh Tuan with the third gold medal at the 54kg category.
Host Cambodia surpassed Algeria to rise to the second place, after Vietnam.
This year’s event attracted nearly 400 martial artists from 24 countries and territories.
Close to 2.5 million people are practising Vovinam across over 70 nations worldwide./.