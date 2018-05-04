President of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Pham Minh Chinh (R) shakes hands with Japanese Deputy Minister of Environment Arata Takebe, who is also Deputy Secretary-General of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member Pham Minh Chinh, President of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 4 for Japanese Deputy Minister of Environment Arata Takebe, who is also Deputy Secretary-General of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance.

Chinh, who is also Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) and Chairman of the CPVCC’s Organisation Commission, said he was happy to see that relations between the two countries’ parliamentarians and the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance have been nurtured through many generations.



He said Vietnam-Japan ties have enjoyed strong development with increasing trust between high-ranking officials of the two countries, adding that close cooperation between the two nation’s friendship parliamentarian groups in recent years has brought in successes.



The two sides have jointly organised various cultural exchange activities in both countries and lifted up their voice in fostering bilateral cooperation in key areas, including economy, trade, investment, agriculture, security, defence and education-training, he added.



Chinh also expressed his hope that Japan will share experiences in environmental protection to assist Vietnam’s sustainable development, as well as provide support in researching and forecasting the impacts of environment and climate change to the country’s growth.



For his part, Arata Takebe said the two countries have been cooperating fruitfully in many fields.



He affirmed that Japan is willing to share experiences to help Vietnam handle social and environmental issues during its development process.-VNA