At a seminar on innovation and creativity with UK businesses (Photo: VNA)

The officials learned experience in developing national development policies and strategies in service of the building of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy (2021-2030) and the five-year socio-economic development plan (2021-2025) for submission to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress. A Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung had working trips to the UK and India from February 23 to March 1 to boost cooperation in economy , trade and investment.The officials learned experience in developing national development policies and strategies in service of the building of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy (2021-2030) and the five-year socio-economic development plan (2021-2025) for submission to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.



They also studied the implementation of innovation activities and the establishment of the startup ecosystem.



During their stay in the UK, the Vietnamese delegation met with some major groups such as KPMG, HSBC, and ARUP.



The British enterprises said that such factors as the openess of the market, the high-quality human resources, and the transparency in business environment will contribute to promoting socio-economic development as well as attracting foreign investors.



Development policies should focus on long-term investment, green and sustainable development, they added.



Minister Nguyen Chi Dung chaired a seminar on innovation and creativity with UK businesses who expressed their willingness to partner with Vietnam in the field.



The UK side agreed to send a business delegation through Harvey Nash and Nash Tech to Vietnam to work with the country’s National Innovation Centre to step up bilateral collaboration in the coming time.



It said the UK wants to cooperate with Vietnam in education, climate change, capital market, renewable energy, and infrastructure building.

It said the UK wants to cooperate with Vietnam in education, climate change, capital market, renewable energy, and infrastructure building.



The Vietnamese delegation later coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK to host a meeting with Vietnamese intellectuals in the UK.



In India, Minister Nguyen Chi Dung and his entourage had working sessions with leaders of the host's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, National Institue for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), and Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor.



They also visited India’s tech giants such as NASSCOM and Wipro.



Within the working trip to India, Minister Dung presided over two workshops on business investment opportunities in Vietnam, which were co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)/.

