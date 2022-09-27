Vietnamese Consul General in Vancouver Nguyen Quang Trung meets Yukon ’s Deputy Premier Tracy McPhee (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Consul General in Vancouver Nguyen Quang Trung recently paid a working visit to Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada, to foster comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam.



Meeting Yukon’s Deputy Premier Tracy McPhee, and Minister of Economic Development, Tourism and Culture, Housing and Liquor & Lottery Corporation Ranj Pillai, Trung said that the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is bringing new bilateral cooperation opportunities in the fields of economics, trade and investment.



However, economic cooperation between Vietnam and Yukon remains modest, and the two sides’ businesses can tap cooperation potential in the production of household appliances from Yukon's wood materials, and boost cooperation in labour, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.



The hosts paid attention to substantive cooperation fields between Yukon and Vietnam, such as labour, adding that they are willing to give priority to Vietnamese enterprises who want to invest in the hotel sector in the Canadian territory, as the region has great demand for labourers in this field.



Talking to businesses from the Yukon Chamber of Commerce, the Consul General informed them of Vietnam’s business and investment environment in the context that both countries are CPTPP signatories.



Meanwhile, a leader of Yukon University committed to creating favourable conditions to receive more Vietnamese students./.