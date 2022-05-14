Vietnam seeks to deepen friendship, cooperation with Israel
Politburo member and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang and the Vietnamese delegation visit the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation (Photo: VNA)Tel Aviv (VNA) - Politburo member and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang made a working visit to Israel from May 10-14, aiming to strengthen the bilateral friendship and cooperation.
During the visit, Thang, who is also President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), had a meeting with Mickey Levy, a member of the leadership of Yesh Atid Party and Speaker of Knesset (Israeli Parliament); and held talks with Orna Barbivai, a member of the leadership of Yesh Atid Party and Minister of Economy and Industry .
He also held working sessions with member of Yamina Party and Minister of Minister of Religious Services of Israel Matan Kahana; member of the leadership of Ne Hope Party and Chairman of the Israeli-Vietnamese Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Michal Shir Segman.
Thang briefed the Israeli side on the situation of Vietnam as well as the country’s achievements in national construction, defence and development, social welfare, COVID-19 control and economic recovery.
He lauded the role of Israel and the country’s success in COVID-19 control and economic recovery, expressing his delight at the growing bilateral ties since the two sides set up their diplomatic relations in 1993. He gave a number of proposals to promote the bilateral partnership in the time to come, including increasing delegation exchanges at all levels; enhancing the efficiency of the Inter-Governmental Committee; strengthening cooperation in areas of each other’s strength and potential, and in start-up, digital transformation, high-tech agriculture, IT, and AI as well as green growth. He also suggested hastening the signing of a bilateral free trade agreement and a labour cooperation deal.
The Israeli side hailed Thang’s visit as an important event that helps foster and deepen the friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two countries, heading to the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations.
They spoke highly of the role and position of Vietnam in the region and the world, and lauded the proposals by Thang, expressing hope to further develop the bilateral partnership and welcome senior leaders of Vietnam in the time to come. Israel hopes to strengthen people-to-people exchange and cooperation with Vietnam in economy, trade, science, agriculture, and tourism, they said, underlining their interest in the signing of a free trade agreement, which is expected to help bolster bilateral trade, investment ties, thus creating a new breakthrough in the bilateral partnership. /.