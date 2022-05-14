Politics Vietnam, Cambodia hold fifth Defence Policy Dialogue The fifth Vietnam-Cambodia Defence Policy Dialogue at the deputy ministerial level was held at the Hoa Lu International Border Gate's border station in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on May 14.

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets Lao counterpart in US Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh in Washington D.C on May 13 afternoon (US time) on the occasion of their attending the ASEAN-US Special Summit.

Politics Top legislator meets with voters in Hai Phong National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met voters in Le Chan district, the northern city of Hai Phong on May 14, ahead of the third session of the 15th legislature.

Politics Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son meets US counterpart, National Security Advisor in Washington Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, who is accompanying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his US trip, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington D.C on May 13 (local time).