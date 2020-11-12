Vietnam sees no new COVID-19 cases on November 12 morning
Vietnam recorded no cases of COVID-19 between in the last 12 hours, keeping the total number of infections as of 6am on November 12 at 1,252, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad at a concentrated quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)
Of the cases, 691 were locally infected.
As many as 1,091 patients have recovered. The fatalities remain at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 19 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 12 twice and 11 thrice. No patients were in critical conditions.
A total of 15,540 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returning from pandemic-hit areas are under health monitoring nationwide.
As of November 12 morning, Vietnam entered the 71th consecutive day without COVID-19 infections in the community./.