Health Commune-level clinics strive to attract local patients Clinics in communes have improved their healthcare services and facilities to attract more local people and reduce patient overloads at city and province-level hospitals.

Health 26 new imported cases bring COVID-19 tally to 1,252 Vietnam recorded 26 new imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese, between 6am and 6pm on November 11, raising the tally to 1,252, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.

Health Hospital successfully performs double forearm transplant The Hanoi-based Military Central Hospital 108 has become the first medical facility in Vietnam and Southeast Asia to successfully perform a double forearm transplant.