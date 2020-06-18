Business First 500 live pigs imported from Thailand arrive The first batch of 500 live pigs imported from Thailand arrived at a quarantine area in north-central Nghe An province on June 18.

Business Amendment to tax law on fertiliser in urgent need Tax Law No 71/2014/QH13, which treats fertiliser as a VAT-free item, has become a double-edged sword as after five years of implementation it has not reduced domestic fertiliser prices but instead hindered production and investment in the sector.

Business Firms with greenback loans see more positive outlook in Q2 Firms with US dollar-denominated debts estimate to regain significantly in the second quarter of this year as the US dollar has devalued against the Vietnamese dong in the period after reporting a surge in the first quarter.