Vietnam sends condolences to Mexico over subway overpass collapse
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 5 sent a message of condolences to his Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador over the deadly metro train line collapse.
A subway overpass collapsed on May 3 in the Mexican capital, sending a train plunging to the ground, killing at least 24 people and injuring dozens more. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended his condolences to his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón.
Foreign media reported that a subway overpass collapsed on May 3 in the Mexican capital, sending a train plunging to the ground, killing at least 24 people and injuring dozens more./.
