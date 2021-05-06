Politics Vietnamese, Canadian defence ministers hold phone talks Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang talked over phone with his Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan on May 6.

Politics Vietnam always treasures special ties with Cuba: Party chief Vietnam always attaches much importance to and wants to deepen its special friendship with Cuba, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has said.

Politics Working group for Vietnam-France defence ties meet via videoconference The working group for Vietnam-France defence cooperation held a meeting via videoconference on May 5 during which the two countries’ officials agreed to maintain high-level contact and strengthen links in different aspects.

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs first regular Government meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 5 presided over the Government’s April meeting, which was the first meeting of the Cabinet after it completed the personnel work last month.