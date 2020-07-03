Vietnam sends congratulations to Mongolia’s new parliament speaker
Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament Gombojav Zandanshatar (Photo: parliament.mn)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 3 sent a letter of congratulations to Gombojav Zandanshatar on his election as Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament.
Vietnam and Mongolia set up diplomatic ties on November 17, 1954.
Since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, the two countries have been developing bilateral relations in various fields such as politics, economy, education and culture.
Political relations have enjoyed multiple strides with high-level mutual visits maintained. Bilateral trade reached 60 million USD in 2018, rising 2.5-fold from the five years earlier./.