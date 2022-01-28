Vietnam sends officers to UN Interim Security Force for Abyei
The officers, who will be sent to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), receive the President's decisions. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of National Defence on January 28 handed over the President’s decisions to seven officers who will be sent to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), a mission established by the UN Security Council in 2011 for peacekeeping in Sudan.
This is the first time Vietnam has deployed officers to the UNISFA at the invitation of the UN, Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said at the ceremony in Hanoi, adding that the country plans to deploy an engineering unit to the mission in the time ahead.
He urged the officers to fulfill their tasks assigned by the UN, while setting up good relations with the mission and the locality to support the engineering unit.
Given the COVID-19 spread, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, head of the ministry’s steering committee for participation in UN’s peacekeeping operations, asked the officers to observe pandemic prevention and control regulations set by the mission and the Ministry of National Defence.
Among the officers, two have completed their peacekeeping tasks in South Sudan and Central Africa for one tenure.
On this occasion, the ministry reviewed the performance of Vietnamese officers at the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).
Lauding the officers for their fulfillment of tasks at the two missions, Chien said Vietnamese forces joining UN peacekeeping operations have recorded noted achievements over the past time and have been applauded by the UN./.