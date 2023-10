Vietnam has seriously implemented recommendations made by the European Commission (EC) to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has seriously implemented recommendations made by the European Commission (EC) to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development ( MARD ).Regarding the legal framework, the ministry has closely coordinated with the National Assembly (NA) committees and Government agencies to integrate the EC regulations into domestic laws.Notably, the Government proposed the legislature approve the Law on Fisheries in November 2017, and issued two decrees. Meanwhile, the ministry issued eight guiding circulars. As a result, the legal framework was basically completed in 2019, meeting requirements of the IUU fishing combat.Vietnam is continuing to review, amend and supplement the framework in line with the reality and international regulations, as recommended by the EC in its third inspection.The MARD has set out programmes, projects and plans on the sustainable development of the fishery sector , and the IUU fight, and proposed them to the PM for approval.The PM has also instructed localities to review their fishing fleets, and upgrade their data and information in the National Fisheries Database (VNFishbase), according to the ministry.Twenty-six out of the 28 coastal cities and provinces have completed the review of their fishing vessels to date.Up to 97.65% of fishing boats measuring at least 15 metres long nationwide have been equipped with the vessel monitoring system (VMS). The remainders are under supervision.