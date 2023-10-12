The fight against IUU fishing has seen the engagement of border guards and law enforcement forces at sea, among others. (Photo: VNA)

The fight against IUU fishing has seen the engagement of border guards and law enforcement forces at sea, among others, the ministry said, stressing that no cases of Vietnamese fishing boats encroaching upon foreign waters have been reported so far.Seafood traceability has been carried out in accordance with the Fisheries Law and the Agreement on Port State Measures (PSMA).Relating law enforcement and administrative punishment by localities and competent forces, the ministry said from the beginning of this year, the authorities have imposed fines on 2,111 cases with a total of 44 billion VND (1.8 million USD).In terms of international cooperation, Vietnam signed the Joint Communiqué on Voluntary International Cooperation to Combat IUU Fishing and to Promote Sustainable Fisheries Governance with Indonesia, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the use of a hotline to deal with IUU fishing with Brunei, along with other documents with Australia and the US.Vietnam is negotiating to sign similar hotlines with Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Indonesia, while effectively operating that with the Philippines, and materialising cooperation agreements in this field with Thailand, Cambodia, and the Philippines./.