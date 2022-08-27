Society Ministry requests Quang Nam to review road construction in forest The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked central Quang Nam province to review the location of a project to build a road to Ngoc Linh ginseng development area in Nam Tra My district, which occupies more than 25 hectares of natural forest.

Society Unemployment insurance fund to soon complete payments for COVID-19-hit employees More than 339,000 employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have received a total of 963 billion VND (41.12 million USD) from the unemployment insurance fund as of 5:30 pm on August 25.

Society Fishermen pull in nets in Da Nang city Fishermen in the central city of Da Nang catch fish by tying ropes to their waists, walking backwards and using all of their strength to pull in fishing nets.