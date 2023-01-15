Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Pugh Moreno (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Pugh Moreno has expressed her impression on Vietnam’s incredible recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it is thanks to strengths brought about by the socialist-oriented market economy.



In an interview with Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the New Year, Moreno said Vietnam’s recovery was evidenced by the impressive economic growth of 8% last year.

She expressed her wish to learn from Vietnam’s experience in renewal process, saying that Venezuela is seeking economic restructuring solutions and Vietnam should share its experience in the field to the world and Venezuela in particular.



Vietnam’s organisation and development of the economy as well as the involvement of all economic sectors are outstanding examples for the world, she said.



Moreno said Vietnam’s voice in the international arena carries much weight as the country won its seat at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure in October 2022. This will help a responsible country like Vietnam prove its stature via following principles of solidarity and respecting the right to self-determination of nations.



According to her, the fact that Vietnam has a legitimate voice in the UNHRC as one of the responsible members of international community, especially at present, is significant. The world is experiencing challenging times. Being aware of that, the Vietnamese Party and State raised a voice, which is welcomed by the international community.



Recalling a year back, the diplomat said 2022 had marked a special time when Vietnam and Venezuela resumed the exchange of high-level visits, including Vietnam visits made by Vice Foreign Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania Capaya Rodriguez and Vice Foreign Minister for North America Carlos Ron.



She said that at a photo exhibition held at the Venezuelan Embassy on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Vietnam-Venezuela diplomatic ties, there were several photos depicting a meeting between Commander Hugo Chávez and General Vo Nguyen Giap. It was an important meeting between historic figures that motivated the two countries to journey together in the times ahead.

She revealed that the two nations will continue pushing forward cooperation in various areas like oil and gas, and energy. The fourth meeting of the Vietnam-Venezuela Joint Committee, due to be held in Caracas this year, which offers an important opportunity for them to review bilateral coordination and work out measures to further elevate bilateral ties in the near future.



As Venezuela is one of the world’s major energy suppliers amid the global energy crisis, the ambassador said Venezuela is ready to help Vietnam in this field as committed by the late President Hugo Chávez.

On the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, Moreno, on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro and people of Venezuela, conveyed her best wishes to the Vietnamese people.



Expressing her delight at enjoying Tet festivities in Hanoi and Vietnam, she said Tet is an occasion to gear toward family values and make plans for the new year.



She added that it is also an occasion to taste banh chung (glutinous rice cake), decorate the embassy and private home to ring in the new year./.

