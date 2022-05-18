Politics Incumbent, former science, health, securities officials disciplined Disciplinary measures have been issued for current and former officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) for previous wrongdoings.

Politics Top Vietnamese legislator’s official visit to Laos a success: Lao NA Vice President Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Laos from May 15-17 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Xaysomphone Phomvihane has wrapped off successfully, said Permanent Vice President of the Lao NA Sounthone Sayachac.

Politics NA leader meets Greek President in Hanoi National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with visiting Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Hanoi on May 18, during which the Vietnamese top legislator expressed his delight at the growing friendship and all-round partnership between the two countries.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 18.