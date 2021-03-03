Business St. Petersburg hosts virtual travel forum with Vietnam The administration of Russia's St. Petersburg city on March 3 virtually held the second international travel forum with Vietnam to boost tourism between the two sides.

Two-month industrial production up in HCM City The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in Ho Chi Minh City climbed 6 percent year-on-year in the first two months of 2021 despite a fall of 24.6 percent in February, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Shrimp exports may exceed 4 billion USD this year Positive signs have been seen in shrimp exports since the beginning of this year and alongside a host of favourable conditions regarding market demand, the target of earning 4 billion USD from exports has been deemed "within reach".