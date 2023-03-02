Vietnam, South Africa foster cooperation in training, scientific research
The Institute of African and Middle East Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the South African Embassy in Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Hanoi on March 2, under which they agreed on comprehensive cooperation in training and scientific research.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Institute of African and Middle East Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the South African Embassy in Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Hanoi on March 2, under which they agreed on comprehensive cooperation in training and scientific research.
Director of the institute Associate Prof. Dr. Le Phuoc Minh and South African Ambassador Vuyiswa Tulelo shared the view that the cooperation is reciprocal, aiming to raise the quality of training and scientific research of both sides.
The MoU is also expected to help tighten political and diplomatic ties between the two countries, while promoting bilateral collaboration in other spheres like economy, trade, national defence, education and people-to-people exchanges.
Through the agreement, the two sides revealed they are ready to build and implement joint research projects.
They will also work together to organise activities and projects in 2023 to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, including seminars, contests, exhibitions and art performances.
South Africa is the first and the only country in Africa with which Vietnam has established a partnership for cooperation and development. It is also a leading partner for the Southeast Asian nation in politics, economy-trade, diplomacy, culture, science-technology, environment and tourism./.