Politics Australian Senate President appreciates bilateral relations with Vietnam The new President of the Australian Senate, Sue Lines, affirmed that Australia always attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam while receiving Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh on September 27.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President meets foreign leaders attending state funeral of late Japanese PM President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held bilateral meetings with some foreign leaders attending the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo on September 27.

Politics Cuban PM’s upcoming Vietnam visit to take ties into new period Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz's official visit to Vietnam from September 28 to October 2 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh will be the first visit outside Latin America since the Cuban PM took office in December 2019 and the first visit by a high-ranking Cuban leader to Vietnam since 2018.