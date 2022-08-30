Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and the South African Embassy in Vietnam held a seminar in Hanoi on August 30 discussing the Vietnamese and South African women in leadership and global integration.



Speaking at the event, VWU Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Minh Huong said Vietnam always treasures ties with South Africa, identifying it as an important cooperation and development partner. The two countries’ women play a great role in the national liberation cause as well as national development and global integration at present.



First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa Ha Phi Nga said more Vietnamese women are taking leadership positions and joining policymaking at all levels, making their active contributions to national socio-economic development.

Over the past years, Vietnam has issued a number of regulations on female personnel work. However, those related to the Vietnamese women engaging in politics remain asynchronous. Several policies have yet to create fair opportunities for women.



Opinions said that more women should be nominated for deputies to the National Assembly and people’s councils. Favourable policies should be issued to assist women with children of less than 36 months in training and work rotation. They also proposed issuing retirement policy for female officials at the grassroots level, improving the capacity and connectivity of female leaders’ network, and upholding pioneering role of female leaders and managers at all levels.



According to them, both Vietnamese and South African women are actively joining the global integration with important contributions. However, difficulties remain facing them such as limited adaptation capacity and integration environment.



They discussed the possibility of connecting the two countries’ women together in the near future, thus contributing to bilateral ties./.