The Ministry of Finance reported more than 14.8 billion USD was disbursed in January-September, or over 51% of the plan.

The disbursement rate registered in the same period last year was 46.7 percent.

The Vietnamese Government always considers public investment disbursement to be among key solutions to achieve economic growth.

However, the disbursement rates remained sluggish in many ministries, agencies and localities due to the lack of accountability and bottlenecks in bidding and investment procedures.

According to the insiders, it is crucial to improve the legal system to ensure the disbursement must go along with quality and efficiency.

Strict punishments should be raised to handle violations or irresponsibility.

Administrative reforms and application of information technology should be promoted to speed up the handling of public investment procedures./.

