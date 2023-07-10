Business Firms advised to pursue opportunities while carefully managing risks amidst global recession Selecting a suitable business strategy amidst the current global recession is crucial to Vietnamese firms, Vu Dang Vinh, General Director of Vietnam Report JSC, said, advising them to carefully manage risk while actively pursuing opportunities. ​

Business Public investment disbursement helps boost growth of economic sectors: GSO leader Strong disbursement of public investment, especially from the second quarter of this year, has helped increase demands and promote growth of economic sectors, thus contributing to boosting economic growth in the second quarter and the first half of 2023, said General Director of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Thi Huong.

Business German companies have high expectations of Vietnam market: survey German businesses in Vietnam are more confident about growth and have positive expectations about the country’s economic growth than they did in autumn 2022, according to a biannual survey.

Business Reference exchange rate down 23 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,810 VND/USD on July 10, down 23 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 7).