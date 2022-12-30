Vietnam stand a chance to enter AFF Cup semifinals early hinh anh 1The Vietnamese team are hoped to defeat Singapore to enter the AFF Cup 2022 semifinals early. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
Hanoi (VNA) – If Vietnamese players defeat Singapore at the game on December 30 evening, they will gain a berth in the semifinals of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship before their last qualifying match takes place.

Vietnam now has a great advantage as it tops Group B of the tournament, named AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, after beating Laos 6 - 0 and Malaysia 3 - 0.

Meanwhile, Singapore is third in Group B with two wins but worse performance in terms of sub-criteria than Malaysia and Vietnam.

The Vietnam-Singapore match will kick off at Jalan Besar Stadium of the city state at 7:30pm (Vietnam time).

The AFF Cup 2022 runs until January 16. Vietnam are in Group B together with Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, and Singapore. Group A consists of Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Brunei./.
VNA