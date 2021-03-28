Vietnam stands for election to UN Human Rights Council
Vietnam is running for election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in the 2023-2025 tenure with a hope to contribute more to the world’s joint efforts to promote and protect human rights.
VNA
