Politics PM hosts int’l development partners on sidelines of Mekong Delta conference Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for international development partners, organisations and sponsors in Can Tho city on March 13 on the sidelines of the third Conference on Climate Resilient and Sustainable Development of Mekong River Delta of Vietnam.

Politics Army’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations helps promote Vietnam’s stature Vietnam’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations is a major policy of the Party and State and also a step towards realising the country’s policy of intensive and comprehensive integration into the world.

Politics Infographic Major missions to develop country The 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has set out major tasks to develop the country.

Politics Foreign ministry hosts gathering for female diplomats The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on March 12 held a gathering with the participation of female diplomats and representatives of international organisations, spouses of ambassadors, and the ministry’s officials to celebrate the 111th International Women’s Day.