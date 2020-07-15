Society Deputy PM urges building multi-dimensional poverty standards for 2021-2025 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked ministries and agencies to soon build the national multi-dimensional poverty standards for the 2021-2025 period to submit to the Prime Minister for approval.

Society Young women raise stronger voice against violence: national study Young Vietnamese women now raise a stronger voice against violence compared to a decade ago, a conference in Hanoi on July 14 heard.

Society Investigation of former industry-trade minister concludes The Ministry of Public Security’s Police Investigation Authority completed its investigation relating to the land plot at 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street in HCM City on July 13 and transferred the case to the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

Society Prime Minister lauds devotion of youth volunteers The Party, State, and people will forever bear in mind the great devotion of and sacrifice by generations of youth volunteers, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a ceremony on July 14 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Vietnamese Youth Volunteer Force (July 15).