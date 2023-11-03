Vietnam strengthens multifaceted cooperation with Hungarian localities
Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao paid a working visit to Debrecen – the capital city of Hajdú-Bihar - in late October to boost cooperation between the two countries’ localities, particularly in labour, education and training.
During her stay, Thao paid courtesy visits to and had working sessions with the Mayor of Debrecen, leaders of Hajdú-Bihar County, and representatives of the University of Debrecen, and met Hungarian friends who love Vietnam, together with nearly 80 Vietnamese students living in the city.
In these working sessions, Thao affirmed that the Vietnamese Government and people always remember Hungary’s support in the field of human resources training. She agreed with Mayor László Papp’s proposal on collaboration orientation in labour.
The ambassador also thanked the leaders of Hajdú-Bihar for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens; and pledged to support and connect the county with other Vietnamese localities, such as Tuyen Quang, which also has strengths and potential in hot mineral springs, and continue to promote training cooperation, especially for high-quality technical workers.
The Hungarian side expressed their hope to enhance cooperation with Vietnamese partners in culture, tourism and labour, and committed to speeding up support activities and technology transfer for Vietnamese localities.
A representative of the University of Debrecen - Hungary's second largest tertiary educational facility with about 40,000 students a year, expressed a desire to promote cooperation with Vietnam through expert exchange, adding that the university is ready to provide its scholarships to Vietnamese students (besides the number of scholarships according to the two Governments’ agreement), especially in its strong fields like agriculture, medicine, pharmacy, and farm produce and food processing. At present, there are 221 Vietnamese students learning in the university./.