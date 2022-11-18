Vietnam striving to teach human rights at all-level educational institutes by 2025
Knowledge about human rights will be put into the curriculum of all the educational institutes by 2025, heard a press briefing by the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Department of External Affairs and Human Rights on November 17.
Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) is developing four sets of documents guiding teachers to integrate the contents into all-level school curricula.
Assoc. Prof., Dr. Tuong Duy Kien, Director of the HCMA’s Institute of Human Rights, said that many schools have included the human rights contents in experiential and extracurricular activities since 2022.
He proposed the entire political system join hands to create changes in awareness and actions of authorities at all levels and sectors to meet the needs of and aspirations for human rights education in Vietnam.
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam said that the world is facing three wars at the same time: military war, economic war, and information war in cyberspace.
He emphasised the important role of the press, media and education in raising people's awareness in dealing with the information war./.