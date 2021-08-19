Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam calls on the international community to strengthen cooperation to jointly respond to climate change, Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at a regular press briefing held via videoconference in Hanoi on August 19.



While answering reporters' questions on Vietnam’s reaction to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)'s report on climate change in 2021 which was released on August 9, Hang said climate change is a global challenge, causing negative impacts on the world.



"As one of the countries most heavily affected by the impacts of climate change, Vietnam is determined and strongly committed to responding to climate change, including proactive adaptation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with the country's international commitments," she said.

Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

According to the deputy spokeswoman, the IPCC's report on climate change in 2021 is an important scientific basis for countries to develop and update policies and scenarios related to climate change. It provides input information for reference for countries in conducting international negotiations on climate change.



Currently, Vietnamese authorities are actively studying the contents of the report to review and update its climate change scenarios and include them in the country's National Strategy to Respond to Climate Change in the coming period./.