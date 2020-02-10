Health Field hospital opened in HCM City to cope with nCoV A specialised field hospital was put into service in Ho Chi Minh City on February 10 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Health Deputy PM pledges best conditions for nCoV test kit development The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases will receive the best conditions to develop and produce test kits for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in coordination with research groups and relevant agencies.