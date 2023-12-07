Health Efforts made to ensure vaccines for expanded immunisation programme The Ministry of Health is working hard to ensure vaccine supply for the national expanded programme on immunisation (EPI), heard a regular Government press conference in Hanoi on December 6.

Health Upgraded electronic system for TB information management launched The Central Lung Hospital and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on November 30 launched the upgraded Vietnam Tuberculosis (TB) information management electronic system (Vitimes).

Health Second vitamin A supplementation campaign to kick start in early December The second campaign in 2023 to give free vitamin A supplements to children from 6-35 months nationwide will take place from December 1, heard a meeting on November 28.

Health Two hospitals in Vietnam first to qualify for coveted AACI accreditation City International Hospital and Gia An 115 Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City have become the first two in Vietnam to receive the accreditation from the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI), one of the world’s most prestigious healthcare accreditation organisations.