Politics Cambodian NA President concludes visit to Vietnam President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary left Hanoi on December 2 afternoon, concluding a successful official visit to Vietnam from November 30-December 2 at the invitation of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam, China to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung met with Politburo member, Director of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Foreign Affairs Commission Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Hanoi on December 2.

Politics Tree planting marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Finland ties A tree planting day was organised at Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh on December 2 to mark the 106th anniversary of Finland’s Independence Day (December 6) and the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Finland diplomatic relations (January 25).

Politics Hanoi conference looks into Vietnam-US relationship A conference on 10 years of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership in retrospect and prospects of the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development was jointly held in Hanoi on December 2 by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the US Embassy in Vietnam.