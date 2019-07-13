The Vietnam Summer Camp 2019 opens in Thai Nguyen province on July 12. (Photo: VNA)

The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People’s Committee of the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 12 held a ceremony to start the Vietnam Summer Camp 2019.The camp is participated by 155 delegates from 28 countries, representing the youths with outstanding achievements in study, sports and arts who make considerable contributions to the building of the overseas Vietnamese community.The camp includes various activities in 10 localities throughout Vietnam, including paying respect to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi, visiting his birth place in Nghe An province, visiting the Truong Son cemetery of fallen soldiers in Quang Tri province, and others.Besides, participants will hand over aid relief to the families of 10 fallen soldiers and orphans as well as poor children.At the launching ceremony, many cultural and art activities were held with the participation of overseas and local youths.Started in 2004, the Vietnam Summer Camp has so far attracted the participation of nearly 2,000 Vietnamese youth and students from over 30 countries and territories. Many of the participants have become very successful in their career and made active contributions to the national construction.-VNA