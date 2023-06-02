Politics Vietnam Women’s Union delegation pay working visit to France A delegation from the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) led by its Vice President Nguyen Thi Minh Huong paid a working visit to France from May 30 to June 1, during which they met and discussed with representatives from international organisations and Vietnamese associations in France.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest June 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Russia step up communications relations Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi had a working session with leaders of the Russian News Agency TASS at its headquarters in Moscow on June 1.

Politics Tenth working day of 15th NA’s fifth session The 15th National Assembly (NA) continued its ongoing fifth session with plenums presided over by Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on June 1.