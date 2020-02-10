Vietnam supports China with medical supplies to fight nCoV
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung (R) hands over the assistance to Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo at the ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 9 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam sent medical equipment and supplies to China on February 9 to help fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
At a ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung handed over the assistance, including breathing equipment, cleanroom suits, gloves and face masks worth 500,000 USD in total to Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo.
Dung said the items demonstrate the Vietnamese Party, Government and people’s solidarity with and wish to share the difficulties facing the Chinese Party, Government and people amid the 2019-nCoV outbreak.
He said the equipment and supplies are of the best of their kinds in Vietnam, even when the country also has high demand for these items.
Vietnam highly values the Chinese Party and Government leaders’ timely directions, as well as enormous efforts by local authorities and people of China, in the fight against nCoV. It believes that China will put the epidemic under control soon, the Deputy Minister noted.
He also affirmed that Vietnam is taking drastic measures to contain the epidemic and protect people’s health, and as ASEAN Chair in 2020, is actively working and sharing information, experience and research findings with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other countries; and promoting ASEAN’s common efforts to stand side by side with China and other nations in the fight against the epidemic.
For his part, Ambassador Xiong Bo appreciated the precious assistance provided by the Vietnamese Party, Government and people, describing the medical equipment and supplies as both material and spiritual support for the Chinese people during this trying time.
He once again thanked Vietnamese leaders for sending their sympathies to their Chinese counterparts, the Vietnam Red Cross Society for raising donations, and northern border provinces for helping Chinese localities tackle nCoV.
The diplomat said also spoke highly of Vietnam’s determination and efforts, expressing his belief that the country will successfully deal with the epidemic’s impacts.
The medical equipment and supplies will be immediately delivered to Wuhan city, the frontline of the 2019-nCoV epidemic, he said.
On this occasion, the Vietnam Red Cross Society also donated medical supplies worth 100,000 USD to China./.