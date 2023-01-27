Vietnam supports expansion of UN Security Council
Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) - Vietnam supports the expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in terms of both permanent and non-permanent members, with the fair representation of groups of nations, especially underrepresented ones, taken into account, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.
Addressing the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on Security Council reform at the 77th UN General Assembly on January 26, Tra also emphasised improving the working method of the UNSC and limiting the use of veto power.
She highlighted the importance of dialogues and discussions on the council reshuffle within the IGN framework, suggesting that this process be carried out in a transparent manner, with the participation of all members, and on the basis of respecting the interests of countries.
The challenges facing the world are also a driving force for change, the Vietnamese representative said, proposing countries push for a comprehensive and profound reform of the council so that this body can fulfill its important responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.
At this session, UN members all emphasised the need to reshuffle the UNSC to ensure the representation nature, democracy, transparency and efficiency; and reflect the reality of the world’s current situation./.