Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam underlines consistent promotion of gender equality in all aspects Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van has reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of raising women’s position and promoting gender equality in all aspects, while attending recent events marking the International Day of Women in Multilateralism.

Politics NA leader lauds State Audit Office's crucial contributions Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue made a new-year visit to the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) on January 27, the first working day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Politics Anti-war activist stresses significance of Paris Peace Accords The Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam, signed 50 years ago, came as a result of stressful and protracted negotiations and held extreme importance, said activist Cora Weiss, one of the leaders of the anti-Vietnam-war movement then.