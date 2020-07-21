World Japan helps 15 companies move factories to Vietnam Fifteen out of more than 80 Japanese enterprises received support from the government to move factories to Vietnam, reported by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

World Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN Community: Philippine Ambassador Vietnam is an invaluable member of the ASEAN Community and has actively shepherded a number of important initiatives and led efforts that continue to enrich the ASEAN agenda and experience, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN Ambassador Noel Servigon told the Vietnam News Agency's reporter in Jakarta.

World East Asia Summit Senior Officials’ Meeting held online ASEAN countries and partners that are members of the East Asia Summit (EAS) have committed to promoting substantive cooperation to enhance their responsiveness to and minimise the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Dengue fever worsens in Singapore Three more people have died of dengue fever, bringing the total deaths for the year to 19 as Singapore is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak.