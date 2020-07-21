Vietnam supports independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Cyprus
An online meeting of the UN Security Council (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) – Vietnam reiterated the principle of supporting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cyprus at a video conference on July 20 of the UN Security Council on the situation in Cyprus and the operation of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).
Addressing the debate, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam permanent delegation to the UN, expressed concern about the dialogue deadlock, violations of agreement and complex developments in the region.
He urged concerned parties to promote dialogue to seek a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus issue based on international law, the UN Charter and relevant resolutions of the UNSC.
The Vietnamese representative welcomed the intermediary role of the UN Secretary-General, and called on parties to fully respect and facilitate the UNFICYP’s activities.
The Special Representative and head of mission Elizabeth Spehar presented the latest UNFICYP report and briefed the conference on the recent developments in Cyprus.
The mandate of the UNFICYP will expire on July 31, and the UNSC is expected to renew the mandate ahead of its expiry./.