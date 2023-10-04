Vietnam supports int’l-law-complying measures against terrorism
Vietnam supports counter-terrorism measures that are in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter and the obligations under the international human rights and humanitarian laws, said Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa.
The Sixth Committee of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly gathers on October 2 to discuss measures to eliminate international terrorism. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Thoa, who is Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, made the statement while addressing a debate on measures to eliminate international terrorism held by the Legal (Sixth) Committee of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on October 2.
In her speech, she affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of resolutely condemning all acts of terrorism, irrespective of their forms and motivation.
The country objects to the application of “double standards” in the fight against terrorism, she added.
Talking about measures for effectively coping with terrorism, the diplomat emphasised the importance of resolving root causes of terrorism, reducing economic, social and political inequality, improving the resilience of communities, and promoting international cooperation at the national, regional and global levels with the engagement of the parties concerned.
Vietnamese Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa at the debate (Photo: VNA)With regard to the terrorist attacks in Cu Kuin district in Vietnam's Central Highlands province of Dak Lak in June 2023, Thoa thanked partners for condemning the attacks. She also took this occasion to ask relevant countries and international organisations to continue assisting and cooperating closely with Vietnam during the investigation and judging of the culprits who are still hiding.
At the meeting, representatives of most countries shared the view that terrorism remains a prominent threat to international peace and security, as well as the stable and sustainable development in many countries.
They stressed the necessity to enhance international cooperation in fighting terrorism and promote the UN’s efforts in this issue, and that counter-terrorism measures need to comply with the principle of respecting national sovereignty, and not apply double standards or unilateral counter-terrorism sanctions.
The Legal (Sixth) Committee, one of the six main committees of the UN General Assembly, gathers representatives of all the 193 UN member states and considers legal issues. At the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the committee is set to discuss 27 items, including the one on measures to eliminate international terrorism./.