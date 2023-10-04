World One shot dead at Bangkok’s shopping mall Thai police arrested a 14-year-old suspect in a shooting at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, that killed one person on October 3.

ASEAN ASEAN Army Men's Volleyball Tournament 2023 opens The ASEAN Army Men's Volleyball Tournament 2023, with the participation of 7 teams from ASEAN countries, commenced with a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 3.

World Thailand strives to become upper-income country by 2027 The government will turn Thailand into an upper-income nation within four years, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on October 2.

World Singapore cracks down on money laundering Singapore will form an inter-ministerial panel to review its anti-money laundering regime and draw lessons from its recent crackdown on one of the largest money laundering cases, said Singapore's Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo on October 3.