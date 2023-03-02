Vietnam supports Japan’s initiatives towards net zero emissions: diplomat
Illustrative image (Source: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)Tokyo (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha’s participation in the coming Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo will affirm Vietnam’s resolve to realise its committements on greenhouse gas emission reduction and climate change response, as well as support for the Japanese Government’s initiatives towards net zero emissions.
Nguyen Duc Minh, Chargé d’affaires a.i. of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, made the remark in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of Ha’s trip to Japan to attend the AZEC Ministerial Meeting on March 3 and 4.
The meeting, held at the initiative of Japanese PM Kishida Fumio, is the first ministerial event among Japan, Southeas Asian countries, and Australia to discuss measures for supporting renewable energy development and use and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Minh noted that Vietnam is one of the countries hardest hit by climate change. Serving as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Deputy PM Ha has taken part in the establishment of Vietnam’s strategic partnership with Japan and also voiced support for the Japanese Government’s initiatives towards the goal of net zero emissions.
Nguyen Duc Minh, Chargé d’affaires a.i. of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan (Photo: VNA)The two countries boast long-standing cooperation in multiple spheres, including environmental protection and climate change fight. Realising the importance of cooperation to resolve global challenges, they have carried out various initiatives to minimise those challenges’ impacts and obtained some achievements, including in perfecting policies and implementing climate change response projects, building a green growth strategy, promoting renewable energy, adapting to climate change, controlling environmental pollution, and protecting forests, according to the diplomat.
Vietnam and Japan have also signed a cooperation plan on climate change toward carbon neutrality by 2050, he noted, adding that the plan is important to the implementation of the Vietnamese and Japanese PMs’ commitments announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021.
Bilateral collaboration in environmental and climate change issues has recorded enormous attainments and positive effects. However, much needs to be done to deal with these global challenges, and the countries’ partnership will continue playing an important role in the efforts to achieve sustainable development, Minh added./.