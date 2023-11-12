Politics Vietnam learns France's experience in press, external information A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Lam is paying a visit to France to study the press, publishing and foreign information work in the European country.

Politics Activities held in Turin to promote Vietnam-Italy partnership The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy has held a series of activities in the City of Turin to promote the bilateral partnership in politics, economy and culture to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Italy.

Politics Prime Minister inspects major projects in Thanh Hoa province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 11 inspected major projects in Nghi Son Economic Zone during his working trip to the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Politics UN Special Rapporteur hails HCM City’s right to development activities Visiting UN Special Rapporteur on the right to development Surya Deva has commended activities implemented by Ho Chi Minh City in the field, particularly the methods and outcomes of its multidimensional poverty reduction programme.