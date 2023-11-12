Vietnam supports reform of UN General Assembly’s operation
The Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Minister Counselor Le Thi Minh Thoa, laid stress on the significance of the UN General Assembly’s operation reform to the UN’s reform while attending the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on November 10.
Minister Counselor Le Thi Minh Thoa speaks at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on November 10. (Photo: VNA)
Addressing a debate at the UNGA on November 10 on reforms of the UNGA, the Vietnamese diplomat highlighted that the UN and its member countries should intensify measures to ensure that the UNGA can make a more effective and meaningful response to global challenges that have been increasing in number and growing complicated.
She stated that the UN General Assembly’s role in peace and security issues should be enhanced in accordance with the UN Charter, while the relations between the UN General Assembly and other key orgnisations of the UN, including the UN Security Council, should be promoted.
Besides, it is necessary to ensure the principle of transparency and inclusiveness of the UNGA’s activities, including the selection and election of the Secretary General, she said, adding that UNGA discussions should produce specific and action-oriented outcomes in mid and long terms to meet the interests and aspirations of the member states.
Upcoming discussions in preparation for the Summit for the Future and other processes must sharpen focus on not only solutions but also measures to support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, she underscored.
At the event, other countries shared their initiatives and opinions on measures to improve the UNGA's operation./.