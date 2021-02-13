Politics Vietnam proposes COVID-19 vaccination for UN peacekeepers Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy has emphasised the need to offer COVID-19 vaccine to peacekeepers, particularly those at high risk, such as medical workers at field hospitals and forces operating in areas severely hit by the pandemic.

Politics Infographic Import-export: Highlight of Vietnam’s economy during 2015-2020 Import-export activities were a highlight of Vietnam’s economy during the 2015-2020 period. In 2020, trade surplus reached 19.1 billion USD, marking the highest in five consecutive years recording trade surplus since 2016.

Politics PM pays Tet visit to Da Nang armed forces Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc paid a visit to armed forces in the central city of Da Nang on February 12, the first day of the Lunar Year of the Ox.