Society Half of seas, islands to be surveyed by 2030 At least half of Vietnam’s seas and islands will be surveyed and evaluated in terms of natural resources, and marine and island environment by 2030, at a scale of 1:500,000.

Society Can Tho to double capacity of German-funded wastewater treatment plant The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is planning to double the capacity of its wastewater collection and treatment plant, which was partly funded by the German Development Bank (KfW), and considers this one of the investment priorities in the coming time.

Society Sacombank presents gifts to poor Vietnamese in Cambodia Representatives from Sacombank Cambodia, a subsidiary of the Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank, presented gifts to 100 needy Cambodian families of Vietnamese origin in Phnom Penh on January 8, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Society Vietnamese woman injured in farm fire in Russia A woman suffering serious burns in a farm fire in Ramenskoye town of Moscow Oblast, Russia, on January 7 has been identified as a Vietnamese citizen, according to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.